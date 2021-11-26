Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.11

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 79583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$526.05 million and a P/E ratio of 32.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

