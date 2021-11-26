WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $46.84 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

