WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,320.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and last traded at GBX 1,328.50 ($17.36), with a volume of 578539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,530 ($19.99).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,019.14 ($26.38).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,617 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,658.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($649,108.86). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($50,039.20).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

