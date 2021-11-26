Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong Purchases 6,600 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.81. 5,069,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.86 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.13.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0629567 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCP. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.16.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

