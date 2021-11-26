Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.16

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.59. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 461,484 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 153.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.