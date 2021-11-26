Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.64. 679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

