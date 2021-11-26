Wing 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00073740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00097889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.63 or 0.07424357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.54 or 1.00000294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

