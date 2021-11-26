Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $41.29 million and $5.92 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $19.44 or 0.00035615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00072921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00097281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.60 or 0.07400709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,259.97 or 0.99430993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance's genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,249,312 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,312 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

