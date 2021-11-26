Wings Trading 36.8% Lower This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $1,171.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wings has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00233511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

