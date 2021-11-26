Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

WING opened at $168.35 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.05, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

