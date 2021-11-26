WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.00796913 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

