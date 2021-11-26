Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

