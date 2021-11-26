Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 576 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.