WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Shares Down 2.2%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.42 and last traded at $52.87. 50,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 244,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83.

