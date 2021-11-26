WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.85 and last traded at $72.91. Approximately 7,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.