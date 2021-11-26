WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.64

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.64 and traded as low as $48.38. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 8,233 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 115.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 834.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 250.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 106,950 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

