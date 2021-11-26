WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.43 and last traded at $62.64. 230,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 302,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96.

