WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $46.23. 15,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 16,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.