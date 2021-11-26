WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading 0.7% Higher

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) shares traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.81 and last traded at $51.76. 23,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 129,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 585.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $241,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $272,000.

