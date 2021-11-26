Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Up 4.2%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.66 and last traded at $167.40. 4,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 743,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.22. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

