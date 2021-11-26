Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,600.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and last traded at GBX 4,068 ($53.15), with a volume of 194343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,399 ($57.47).

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of -10.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,807.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,811.80.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.59), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($595,897.57).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

