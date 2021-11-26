WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.12. 1,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

