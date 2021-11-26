WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.78.
Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.12. 1,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
