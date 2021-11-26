Wolves of Wall Street Price Tops $58.13 on Top Exchanges (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $370,366.09 and $1,221.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.13 or 0.00107044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

