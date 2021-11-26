Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $581,990.40 and approximately $122,500.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.05 or 0.07553739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.00366272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.31 or 0.01037125 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00086637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.19 or 0.00415709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00473017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

