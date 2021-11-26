Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,841 shares of company stock valued at $162,862,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Workday by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Workday by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $277.88 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $209.53 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,543.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

