WorkQuest Token (WQT) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and $82,909.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,845,492 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.