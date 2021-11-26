World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.50

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 6787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.13.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.