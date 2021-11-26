Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Hits $12.68 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and $76,545.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001762 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065112 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

