Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $13.64 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.64 billion and approximately $418.46 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $53,864.14 or 0.98995394 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.22 or 0.00625276 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 253,176 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

