Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $73.28 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $122.89 million and $12.19 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.28 or 0.00134395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.