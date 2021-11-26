WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.90

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 11555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
