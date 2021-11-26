WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.90

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 11555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

