X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.37

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and traded as high as $38.88. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1,254,519 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the second quarter worth $474,000.

