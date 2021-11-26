Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEBEF shares. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XEBEF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 24,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.