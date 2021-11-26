Xend Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $4.98 million and $1.00 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.23 or 0.07494929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,074.39 or 0.99474938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

