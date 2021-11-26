Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Down 9.3%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. 1,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 572,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

