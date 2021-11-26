Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s share price traded down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.73. 4,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 249,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

