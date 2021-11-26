XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.50) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

XPS stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.31 million and a P/E ratio of 32.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

