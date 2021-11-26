XR Securities LLC Acquires 1,219 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 232,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,832,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom stock opened at $558.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.00 and a 52-week high of $577.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.26. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

