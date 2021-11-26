XR Securities LLC Sells 7,253 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

XR Securities LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 0.9% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.10 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

