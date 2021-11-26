Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Hits $6.78 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $6.78 million and $29,985.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.00477231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00198310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00100641 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003413 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,829,900 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.