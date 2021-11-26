Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $93,762.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.70 or 0.07424513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.91 or 0.99817568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars.

