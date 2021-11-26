YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Reaches $84,386.91

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $84,386.91 and approximately $53.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,427.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.58 or 0.07556069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.39 or 0.00366340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.28 or 0.01042273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00086854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00423880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00481014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006020 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

