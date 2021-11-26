Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 10362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

