YFValue (YFV) Trading 29% Lower Over Last Week

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00233288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.