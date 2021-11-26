YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

