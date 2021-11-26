Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $7.25 or 0.00013323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $495.44 million and approximately $149.04 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00073740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00097889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.63 or 0.07424357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.54 or 1.00000294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,309,471 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.