Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $381,625.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $381,625.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.89 or 0.07449910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,879.09 or 0.99940235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

