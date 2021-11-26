Yield Protocol (YIELD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42,280.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.48 million and $42,280.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00236056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

