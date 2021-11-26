YOU COIN Market Cap Achieves $2.31 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $252,915.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00043832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00233706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

