YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $130,289.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00098773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.94 or 0.07435719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,190.81 or 0.99790416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,990,938,515 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

